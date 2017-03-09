Social Media Investigation

An investigation is underway as nude photos of female marines are posted online without their consent. Two female marines have come forward, disgusted that nude photos of them were posted on Facebook without their consent. Other service members on the ‘Marines United’ Facebook page allegedly made obscene comments on the naked photo posts. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has opened an investigation into the matter.