Why is colorectal cancer on the rise in milennials?

A new study shows colorectal cancer is on the rise in millennials. The American Cancer Society study revealed people ages 20 to 29 have twice the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer than those born in 1950 – but why? Dr. Dalal Akoury of AWAREmed talks about the symptoms and causes of colon and rectal cancer.