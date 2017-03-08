SC House passes bill to toughen penalties against moped drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – Big changes are in store for moped drivers across South Carolina.

The House passed a bill Tuesday that would require people who drive mopeds in the Palmetto State to have a valid drivers license and follow traffic laws.

Residents trying to obtain a moped license from the State Department of Motor Vehicles will have to be at least 15 years old under the law, and the legislation requires all moped operators to wear a reflective vest when they are on the roads during the evening.