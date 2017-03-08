Obstacles Ahead for the Administration

Republicans see obstacles to their new healthcare plan.

The battle over health care reform is just beginning as the House Ways and Means Committee will meet today to start fine-tuning the new Republican health care plan that was introduced earlier this week. But so far, cost estimates are not yet out from the Congressional Budget office that would show how much the GOP’s plan will cost. Also, the state of Hawaii is planning to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the President’s latest executive order, which sets a temporary ban on immigrants from six Muslim majority countries.