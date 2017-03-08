Happy International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is an annual celebration that started in the early 1900’s, but this year, women around the globe plan to celebrate in a different way. Women everywhere are being asked to go on strike today – it’s called ‘A Day Without a Woman.’

The same team that organized the Women’s March on Washington back in January is encouraging women to stay home in a demonstration of economic solidarity. Supporters are urging women to take the day off from work, wear red and avoid spending money.