‘Pie Face Challenge’ raises autism awareness in Myrtle Beach

National Autism Awareness month kicks off in April and two organizations on the Grand Strand are joining forces to raise awareness and find a cure. Young Talkers is teaming up with SOS Health Care for the ‘Pie in the Face Challenge.’ The event will take place on Friday, April 7 at SOS Health Care at 704 21st Ave North in Myrtle Beach. All benefits proceeds SOS Healthcare, a non-profit organization that helps the local community.