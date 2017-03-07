New Travel Ban Signed

President Trump signed a new travel ban executive order Monday.

President Trump signed a new executive order Monday, a revised travel ban which temporarily bans immigrants from six Muslim majority countries. Many expect problems with this new ban, which could be challenged again in court; much like the last ban, that went into effect in January, which was halted in the ninth circuit court. Lawyers now say the new immigration order is an improvement, but claim it still discriminates. Iraq was the only country removed from this executive order. The ban on immigrants from the six countries will go into effect on March 16th.