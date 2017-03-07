NC bill toughens penalties against ‘economic terrorists’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – Broken windows, stores looted, interstates shut down. Cities across the country have dealt with the burden of disruptive protesters recently, but now North Carolina is cracking down on what they call ‘economic terrorists.’

Under House Bill 249, protesters who damage property or block traffic can be charged as economic terrorists, which is defined as a person who disrupts the regular course of business, resulting in damage of more than $1,000 with the intent to intimidate a person or government entity.

If the bill is approved, anyone found guilty of economic terrorism could face four months to two years in prison and could also be subjected to lawsuits for law enforcement costs, up to $50,000 in damages.