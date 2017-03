Get your free pancakes at IHOP on National Pancake Day!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Today is National Pancake Day!

You can get a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes–from 7am to 7pm ET–at participating locations. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation for charity. IHOP began National Pancake Day in 2006. Since then, the restaurant chain has raised more than $24 million for charity.