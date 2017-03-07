Dr. Ben Carson said what?

Ben Carson refers to slaves as ‘immigrants’ in first remarks to HUD staff
Rachel Jordan

WASHINGTON – HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson is taking some heat after making some questionable comments about slavery and immigration.

A statement posted late Monday on Carson’s Facebook page read, in part: “Immigrants made the choice to come to America. They saw this country as a land of opportunity. In contrast, slaves were forced here against their will and lost all their opportunities….the two experiences should never be intertwined, nor forgotten.”

