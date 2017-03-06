SC teen cancer survivor wishes to give back

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WFXB) – The Make-A-Wish foundation is known for helping child cancer patients live their dreams, but one South Carolina teenager is using his wish to give back to others.

High school senior Patrick McShane was diagnosed with bone cancer three years ago. While in treatment, Patrick was given a wish through theMake-A-Wish foundation. He could choose anything he wanted — so he chose to help out other kids fighting the same struggle. Patrick hosted a fundraiser Sunday at the Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney. All of the proceeds will go to Clement’s Kindness, a group that helps families of child cancer patients.

If you’d like to donate, click here.