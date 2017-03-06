New chapter for driver’s ed: what to do when you get pulled over

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – The rules of the road could be changing for new drivers in North Carolina as lawmakers push to include traffic stop behavior in driver’s ed handbooks.

House Bill 21 would add information to drivers education and the state drivers handbook on what the normal procedure is for a traffic stop and how a driver should and should not act. Sponsors of the bill say the proposal is in response to many incidents at traffic stops around the country over the last few years.