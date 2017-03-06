Myrtle Beach woman goes viral for impersonation of April the Giraffe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – While the world continues to wait for April the Giraffe to go into active labor, one local giraffe cam has gone viral.

Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach went live on Facebook Sunday night, sporting a giraffe mask and showing off her pregnant belly.

Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant, meaning its very possible she could go into “active labor” at the exact same time as April. Her Facebook live video has been viewed almost 12 million times.