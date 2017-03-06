‘Bless their hearts’: new billboard in NC replaces controversial one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFXB) – It’s a billboard that has sparked controversy and it’s now been taken down, but only to be replaced with a new one by the same group.

In Winston-Salem, commuters can now see a 39-word sign that mentions a Shakespearean reference to ‘much ado about nothing’ and noting that it is a ‘social experiment,’ replacing an earlier billboard put up in February that said “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

The new sign, posted anonymously, sparks controversy once again. Although commuters may not have time to read the lengthy billboard, some say it gives them a good laugh.