SC House passes REAL ID fix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – South Carolina could begin seeing new drivers licenses if the REAL ID bill becomes law. The bill got one step closer yesterday after the house overwhelmingly passed the measure 100-to-3.

With South Carolina licenses not being up to federal standards right now, they won’t get you into a military base or a federal building come June. You won’t be able to board a flight with your state ID come January.

That’s why lawmakers are trying to fund and allow the DMV to issue compliant IDs to those who want them. It’s going to cost the DMV $1.7 million to get equipment and next year that cost will spike to more than $13 million.