New bill would require SC bartenders to receive ‘problem drinker’ training

Rachel Jordan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – A new bill introduced in South Carolina would affect 35,000 bartenders in the state – it would require them to learn when a customer has had too much to drink.

The South Carolina Alcohol Server Training Act would require those who serve alcohol to take a 4-hour course with a test at the end. It would cost $50 for the course and another $15 for the permit. Fifteen states currently have similar requirements for alcohol servers.

