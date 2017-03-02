Midwest Twisters

Cleanup begins in the Midwest after tornadoes caused extensive damage this week.

The cleanup is now underway after deadly tornadoes swept through the Midwest. At least three people were killed by the severe weather and dozens more were injured. Officials say a tornado moved through Owensville, Indiana, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Damage was also reported in parts of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. A school in northern Alabama sent kids home early ahead of the storm there. Clear skies are expected in most of the affected areas through the weekend.