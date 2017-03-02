‘Brunch bill’ would allow NC restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – ‘Sunday Funday’ could start a little earlier in North Carolina if a new bill becomes law.

It’s being called the ‘Brunch Bill’ and it would allow restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10AM on Sunday. Currently, restaurants have to wait until noon.

Senate bill 155 is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. If the new bill passes, it would still be up to each city and county to decide whether to allow the earlier hours.