Trump Plans Priorities

President Trump laid out his agenda in a speech to Congress last night.

President Donald Trump’s address to Congress -and the nation- last night was an opportunity to both defend, and advocate his agenda for the country. But while Republicans seemed very happy with the President’s performance, Democrats still seem skeptical. President Trump laid out his top priorities in office; although he seemed to soften his position on immigration, the president also focusing on healthcare, highly critical of Obamacare, but offered few specifics on a replacement. The former governor of Kentucky, Steve Beshear delivered the Democratic party’s rebuttal, saying the speech is out of touch with the way the President has governed so far.