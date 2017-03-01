Trump declares optimistic vision for the future

For the first time since taking office, President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress last night as he outlined his vision for the country.

A largely positive review of President Trump’s address after the president shifted tone from his darker speech at his inauguration, delivering what some are calling his most traditional political speech to date.

President trump did not steer completely clear of divisive rhetoric. He did talk about his “great, great wall” and used the phrase, “radical Islamic terrorism”, despite the fact that his National Security Adviser said the US should not use that phrase.