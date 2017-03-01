Proposed bill could allow students to carry concealed weapons on SC college campuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – The law currently is pretty straightforward in South Carolina – no weapons allowed on private or public school grounds. But if one state lawmaker gets his way, that will still hold true, unless you have a permit.

Rep. Steven Long proposed HB 3262 – it would allow anyone with a concealed-weapons permit to bring a firearm onto college or university property in South Carolina. Long said he believes the bill will help prevent crimes, shooting and sexual assaults on campus, noting that someone cannot obtain a CWP without paperwork, training, qualifications and a background check.