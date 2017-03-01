North Carolina beats South Carolina in ‘best states’ ranking

In a new study that ranks the best and worst states to live in, how did the Carolinas fare?

North Carolina ranked significantly better than South Carolina, coming smack-dab in the middle at No. 25. According to the US News and World Report study, the Palmetto State came in close to the bottom at No. 45.

The report took into account health care, education, crime, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government. In education, South Carolina was ranked dead last, with only 36% of the state being college-educated.