Heartbreaking photos from VA hospital in N.C. causes uproar

DURHAM, N.C. (WFXB) – A former marine and his wife say the scene inside a Veterans Administration hospital in North Carolina was so shocking that they felt compelled to take pictures and post them to Facebook.

The couple says that while at the Durham VA Medical Center, they saw two men, waiting for more than three hours for care. The woman says another patient wound up on the floor after being neglected for so long.

The Durham VA director said she has a team reviewing surveillance video and interviewing employees to get the whole story.