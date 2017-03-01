Carolina AM Cooking: French Dip Sliders
French Dip
Yields: 2 Sandwiches
A French Dip Sandwich is a diner tradition. My father has been grilling up these sandwiches for as long as I can remember in all of his restaurants in New York. So it was only natural to bring it with us to South Carolina. Our guests at Johnny D’s absolutely love this sandwich and is one of our best sellers. I hope you enjoy making them at home.
Club Roll 2
Swiss Cheese 6-8 thin slices
Roast Beef, sliced thin 10 oz
Oregano 1/4 tsp
Garlic Butter, see recipe as needed
Beef Broth 2 1/2 cups
Olive Oil 1 Tbl
Garlic Butter
Butter, unsalted, soft 3 Tbl
Garlic Powder 1/4 tsp
Kosher Salt pinch
Black Pepper pinch
- To make Garlic Butter: Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.
- Heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Place the roast beef in the pan and begin to cook over a medium high heat with the oregano. Cook the roast beef until hot and the meat begins to brown a bit. Pour about 1/4 cup of beef broth in the pan and allow to cook until the liquid evaporates. Once the meat is ready, set aside on a cutting board.
- To grill sandwiches: Butter one the inside of the club roll with the garlic butter and place 2 slices at a time buttered side down onto a hot pan. Once the bread is toasted flip over and lay down 1-2 slices of cheese on each side of the roll and place half of the meat on the one side and close the sandwich. Using another pan or grill press, press the sandwich for 1 minute on each side to grill the top and bottom. Once each side of the bread is grilled to a nice golden brown color close the sandwich and place on the cutting board. Then repeat step 3 to grill your next sandwich. Serve sandwiches with warm beef broth for dipping.