Carolina AM Cooking: French Dip Sliders

Yields: 2 Sandwiches

A French Dip Sandwich is a diner tradition. My father has been grilling up these sandwiches for as long as I can remember in all of his restaurants in New York. So it was only natural to bring it with us to South Carolina. Our guests at Johnny D’s absolutely love this sandwich and is one of our best sellers. I hope you enjoy making them at home.

Club Roll 2

Swiss Cheese 6-8 thin slices

Roast Beef, sliced thin 10 oz

Oregano 1/4 tsp

Garlic Butter, see recipe as needed

Beef Broth 2 1/2 cups

Olive Oil 1 Tbl

Garlic Butter

Butter, unsalted, soft 3 Tbl

Garlic Powder 1/4 tsp

Kosher Salt pinch

Black Pepper pinch