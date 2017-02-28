Prime Time President

President Trump will deliver a major address to Congress tonight.

President Donald Trump will deliver his highly anticipated major address before Congress in prime time tonight. The speech will grapple with issues from tax reform to how the President plans to protect the American people. It will be the President’s first formal address to both chambers of Congress, with millions of Americans watching from home to see what specifics the Trump administration has planned. Democrats are planning on pushing back on ideas the president is expected to lay out.