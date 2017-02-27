Transgender teen wins girls’ wrestling state title in Texas

CYPRESS, T.X. (WFXB) – There’s a controversy surrounding a girls’ high school wrestling champion in Texas. The reason? The new champ is transitioning to become a boy.

Mack Beggs, 17, was born a girl and takes testosterone injections, which some believe provides him with an added competitive edge. According to the guidelines of the University Interscholastic League – which oversees public high school athletics, “boys may not wrestle against girls, and vice versa”.and “gender shall be determined based on a student’s birth certificate.”