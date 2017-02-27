Should sex offenders be banned from Facebook? The US Supreme Court will decide

A North Carolina man is suing the state over a law passed in 2008 which prohibits registered sex offenders from being active on sites like Facebook and YouTube where social contacts are easily made.

The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Monday in the case of Lester Packingham, JR, who was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor back in 2002. in 2010, he posted on Facebook to celebrate a win in traffic court. In turn, Packingham was convicted of a felony and received a suspended prison sentence.

The state argues the social media ban of sex offenders helps to protect minors from predators. However, Packingham is arguing the law violates his freedom of speech.