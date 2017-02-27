Melee at Mardi Gras

A truck plowed into a crowd enjoying Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, injuring 28. The 25 year-old driver was arrested on the scene. Authorities say say there is currently no suspected link to terrorism in the crash, which is believed to be is a case of drunk driving. The driver faces multiple charges, including first-degree negligent vehicular injuring; hit-and-run driving causing serious injury; and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police are still investigating the incident, meanwhile Mardi Gras celebrations will continue.