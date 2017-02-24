Protest Camp Cleared

Authorities in North Dakota cleared out a protest camp near the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

A large protest camp in North Dakota is now officially declared “cleared” by police. Authorities moved into the area yesterday, arresting nearly three dozen demonstrators who were still holding out there. The camp was in Cannon Bell, ND, near a controversial Dakota Access Pipeline site and had been ordered closed as of Wednesday. Police say the protesters who remained at the camp Thursday were given a last chance to leave before police moved in. However, they say, no one took up the offer.