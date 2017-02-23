WATCH: Black Lives Matter leader attempts to snatch Confederate flag on live television

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFXB) – Tensions were running high in downtown Charleston Wednesday as a lecture from Bree Newsome, the woman who notoriously took down the Confederate flag at the South Carolina Statehouse, sparked dueling protests at the College of Charleston.

A protester jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch a Confederate flag away from a man and the incident was caught on live TV.

The Charleston Police Department charged Muhiyidin Moye with disorderly conduct in the incident. Moye is the leader of Black Lives Matter in Charleston.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party showed up to hoist the Confederate flag in protest to Newsome’s actions, but they were heavily outnumbered by those who find the Confederate flag offensive.