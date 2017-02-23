Teen shares warning after discovering shirt on windshield

Rachel Jordan

A young woman’s warning that you can never be too careful while alone in a dark parking lot is going viral.

A 19-year old Michigan woman was leaving the mall late at night when she saw a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper.  She said she felt a little uneasy because there was a running car parked next to her so she wisely did not step outside to take the shirt off. So instead, she drove away and parked in a safe place to remove it.

Related

Is this sign sexist? Controversial billboard raise...
NC woman sues Anheuser-Busch for using social medi...
‘Throw shade, ‘binge-watch’ and ...
Study says SC, NC among top ten states in US for h...