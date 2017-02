Is this sign sexist? Controversial billboard raises eyebrows in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFXB) – A new billboard in North Carolina on the side of I-40 West is causing quite the stir.

Its message clearly stating in black and white: “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.” It’s left many in the community outraged, so much so that one group is planning a peaceful protest on Sunday. however, on the other hand, others are saying it’s fairly accurate.