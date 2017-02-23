PGA pros get crushed by 6-year old, one-armed golfer Tommy Morrissey

PALM BEACH GARDENS, F.L. (WFXB) – The 2017 Honda Classic officially kicks off Wednesday, but before the games began, some of the stars of the PGA Tour got a lesson courtesy of an inspirational and talented six year old boy.

Tommy Morrissey, who plays golf with one arm, hosted the ‘One Arm Challenge’ at PGA National. Several professional golfers did their best to play the way Tommy does, using only one arm to putt, chip and drive.

Tommy has been making headlines at PGA Tour events for some years now. He was featured on Ellen at the age of four.