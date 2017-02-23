Google Chrome users, beware of malware scam

Rachel Jordan

Google Chrome users, beware.

Cyber security experts are cautioning those who use the Google Chrome browser on Windows that there is a scam that could infect your computer with malware.

Chrome users report receiving a message that prompts you to install a certain font. It reads: ‘The ‘HoeflerText font not found.’ If downloaded, the malware could serve incessant ad offers, fraudulent get-rich-quick schemes and tech support scams. More than 40% of internet users opt for Google Chrome.

Related

Your Facebook newsfeed is about to get much louder
Lucky woman gets Bill Gates as her Secret Santa
Families of Pulse nightclub shooting victims sue F...
Yahoo hack: What to do if you’re affected