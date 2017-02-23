Google Chrome users, beware of malware scam

Cyber security experts are cautioning those who use the Google Chrome browser on Windows that there is a scam that could infect your computer with malware.

Chrome users report receiving a message that prompts you to install a certain font. It reads: ‘The ‘HoeflerText font not found.’ If downloaded, the malware could serve incessant ad offers, fraudulent get-rich-quick schemes and tech support scams. More than 40% of internet users opt for Google Chrome.