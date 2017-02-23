Bathroom Right Rescinded

President Trump has made a controversial move regarding transgender students using the bathroom of their choice.

President Donald Trump has rolled back the Obama administration’s guidelines for schools; they will now no longer be required to ensure transgender students have access to the bathroom of their choice. The move has sparked mixed reactions, with some saying its an attack on the LGBTQ community. Others support the decision, calling it an issue best left to individual states. The White House says it was forced to act on the issue due to a pending Supreme Court case in which a Virginia school district was denying a teen access to the bathroom of his choice.