NC woman sues Anheuser-Busch for using social media picture

A North Carolina woman is suing beverage giant Anheuser-Busch. She claims the company used a picture she posted on social media for its advertising.

The picture in question shows Kayla Kraft wearing a mustache while drinking from a Natural Light bottle. The picture was then used in multiple advertising campaigns with the slogan “Every Natty has a story”.

Kraft, of Greenville, is suing for relief of copyright infringement, relief of invasion of privacy by misappropriation, relief of violation of the right of publicity, and prayer for relief. Kraft has registered the picture with the US Copyright Office.