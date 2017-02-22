Milo Out at Brietbart

Breitbart editor and conservative journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from the website.

Controversial conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos is now hoping to move forward after leaving Breitbart news. Old video clips resurfaced showing him appearing to condone sexual relationships between men and boys as young as thirteen. He is now condemning the comments saying he, himself, is a victim of sexual abuse. Yiannopoulos has regularly been met with protesters in opposition to his conservative viewpoints that push the boundaries of political correctness. He now says the media was waiting to release the footage until it made a larger impact on his career.