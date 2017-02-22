Medical marijuana bill advances in SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – Medical cannabis is one step closer to becoming legal in South Carolina.

House lawmakers passed a medical marijuana bill at a sub-committee Tuesday night. The bill would allow doctors to recommend up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana to their patients who are suffering with health ailments.

Doctors, researchers and residents all testified Tuesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Sheriff’s Association spoke against the bill. They said it will increase the burden on law enforcement.