Gov. Cooper outlines plan to raise NC teacher pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper dropped-in on an elementary school in Raleigh Tuesday to push his plan for teacher pay raises.

Gov. Cooper’s plan includes an average 5% pay raise for teachers this fiscal year, and another 5% increase in the next year. He claims it is the largest two-year investment in teacher salaries in the last decade.

Right now, North Carolina ranks 41st in the country in teacher salaries. Pay raises in the last couple of years have attempted to un-do the damage of frozen teacher salaries during the recession.