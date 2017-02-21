Recipe: Turkey & Mushroom Meatloaf Patties With Pan Gravy

Turkey & Mushroom Meatloaf Patties w/ Pan Gravy

yields: 7 patties

Olive Oil 4 Tbl

Baby Bella Mushrooms 16 ea

chopped small

Shallot, chopped 1 ea

Garlic, chopped 3 cloves

Kosher Salt & Black Pepper to taste

Ground Turkey 1 lb

Fresh Basil 4-6 lvs

Worcestershire sauce 1 Tbl

Hot Sauce 1 tsp

Plain Italian Bread Crumbs 1/2 c

Egg, Large, beaten 1

Butter, unsalted 2 Tbl

All-Purpose Flour 2 Tbl

Chicken Stock 2 cup

Kosher Salt & Black Pepper to taste

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add chopped mushrooms, shallots, garlic and fresh basil, season with salt & pepper. Saute mushrooms 5 or 6 minutes until dark and tender. Remove from heat & transfer mushrooms to a bowl and return pan to stove top to preheat to cook patties. Add the turkey to the mushroom mixture. Make a well in the center of the meat. Add Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, bread crumbs and beaten egg and season with salt and pepper. Mix turkey meat loaf and make a small 1-inch patty. Place meat in the hot pan, and cook 1 minute on each side. Taste the mini patty to help you adjust seasonings. Divide meat loaf mixture into 7 equal parts & form 7 equal oval patties no more than 1/2 inch thick. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan and arrange 4 patties in the skillet. Making sure the pan is hot but not smoking. Once the patties have a nice sear on the one side, you can turn the heat down a little to ensure they do not burn before they are done cooking through. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side until the internal temperature is 165 degrees or the juices run clear, then transfer to a serving plate. Add 1 more tablespoon of oil and cook the remaining 3 patties. Once all the patties are ready, over a medium high heat, add butter. When butter melts, whisk in flour and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock and season gravy with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer gravy until it reaches desired thickness, and pour over patties, reserving a little to pass at the table.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with Mashed Potatoes & Parmesan Green Beans

Chef’s Note: Clean your mushrooms with a damp paper towel if needed. Do not run the water directly over the mushrooms. Also, the patties will continue to cook even off the heat so consider removing the patties from the heat at 160 degrees.