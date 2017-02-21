Paper or plastic? SC lawmakers file bill to stop local cities from banning plastics

Rachel Jordan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – Paper or plastic? If environmental groups and some local governments could have it their way, they would ditch plastic for good. But a new bill wants to leave it up to you, the shopper.

The state bill to prohibit local governments from passing plastic bag bans is set for debate on the House’s calendar this week. The bill would protect single-use bags, cups, food containers, and other packages from being prohibited in any local law.

