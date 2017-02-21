New bill filed to ban Confederate flags from public buildings in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXB) – The Confederate flag could soon be banned from all public buildings in South Carolina.

York Rep. John King filed a bill this week that would prohibit the flag from being flown or displayed anywhere besides a museum or private property.

In July 2015, the Confederate flag that flew on South Carolina statehouse grounds for over half a century was removed. Both sides of the debate say they will seek legal action, depending on the outcome of the vote.