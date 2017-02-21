Your Facebook newsfeed is about to get much louder

Your Facebook feed is getting a makeover soon — and not everyone will be happy about it.

The way you experience video on your feed is about to change. If you look at a video now — it’s silent. You have to tap it in order to hear the sound. Pretty soon — that’s going away.

Instead, Facebook is pumping up the volume. When a video autoplays, so will the sound. As you scroll through your feed,the sound will fade in and out.

If the thought of a loud feed gives you a headache , there will be a way to permanently turn this feature off. It’s a simple switch in settings. Also, if your phone is on silent — the sound will not autoplay.

Another change — watch and scroll. This allows you to minimize the video you’re watching so you can continue to check out other things on your feed. Facebook hasn’t given a timeline for when your feed will become louder. The company says it will slowly bring the feature to people.