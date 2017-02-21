Charlotte, NC – Producer

WCCB Charlotte Needs a Producer For Our Late Night Show

Do you want to work for the Daily show, or Real Time with Bill Maher? Consider this the first step.

WCCB News Edge is not your typical newscast. We are looking for a show producer who has great news judgment and ethics, but doesn’t mind pushing the envelope and ruffling feathers. We need someone who will choose topics and encourage conversation that gains traction in the community. You must be able to recognize stories that will trend tomorrow and have them in the show tonight.

Can you quickly, independently and accurately break down local and national news events into bite-sized, digestible chat topics for our panel to discuss? Are you able to inflate or condense a 30 minute show on the fly if your talent takes a topic and sparks fly? Do you have a creative edge?

If so, please send a disc or a link to show and resume to:

Jeff Monheit / Assistant News Director

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

email: jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls.

Please mention where you heard about this position.

EOE

February 16, 2017