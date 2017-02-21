Charlotte, NC – Part-Time Assignment Editor

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a Part-Time Assignment Editor

We are looking for an energetic part-time assignment editor to join our team. The ideal candidate is someone who can multi-task under pressure, develop sources, juggle crews and resources, and has good news judgment.

You must understand the local news landscape, and be able to recognize the news value in the stories pitched to the assignment desk each day.

Using social media and writing for our website, WCCBCharlotte.com, is an essential part of the job.

Previous news experience is required.

Please send your resume along with references to:

Jeff Monheit / Assistant News Director

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls.

Please mention where you heard about this position.

EOE

