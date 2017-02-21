Charlotte, NC – Part-Time Assignment Editor
WCCB Charlotte is looking for a Part-Time Assignment Editor
We are looking for an energetic part-time assignment editor to join our team. The ideal candidate is someone who can multi-task under pressure, develop sources, juggle crews and resources, and has good news judgment.
You must understand the local news landscape, and be able to recognize the news value in the stories pitched to the assignment desk each day.
Using social media and writing for our website, WCCBCharlotte.com, is an essential part of the job.
Previous news experience is required.
Please send your resume along with references to:
Jeff Monheit / Assistant News Director
WCCB Television
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
No phone calls.
Please mention where you heard about this position.
EOE
February 21, 2017