President Trump’s revised travel ban still targets same 7 Muslim-majority countries

The president is set to unveil a revamped executive order on immigration this week.

A senior White House official said President Trump’s revised travel ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travelers who already have a visa to travel to the US, even if they haven’t used it yet.

The order will target only those same seven Muslim-majority nations. Trump was forced to come up with a second order after federal courts held up his original immigration and refugee ban. The official said the order could come sometime this week.