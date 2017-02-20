21 workers fired in South Carolina for taking part in ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

LEXINGTON, SC (WFXB) – ‘Day Without Immigrants’ closed restaurants and shops all across the country last week, and we even felt the effects here in South Carolina. But for some, the price of protesting was costly.

Twenty-one people were fired from Encore Boat Building, LLC in Lexington County after taking part in the nationwide protest last Thursday. This past Friday, the 21 employees received a letter from management that said they were being terminated for no show, no call-in. Encore Boat Builders has declined to comment.