South Carolina reviewing teaching of Islam in schools following complaints

(WFXB) – Last week, we told you about a parent in Summerville who was upset that her child at Alston Middle School was being taught Islam in the classroom. Now, South Carolina school standards regarding lessons of world religion are under review.

Spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Education, Ryan Brown, said that up until last week, the department had never received any complaints regarding Islam in the classroom. Brown said these school standards have been in place since 2011 and are now under review, as they are every year. Brown mentioned that this year, they will look at religion much more closely.