Pet of the Week: Dean

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Dean. He’s a 3-4 year old Leonberger mix. This easy going guy is one gentle giant. Dean is wonderful with other dogs and children and would make the perfect companion for anyone! He’s looking for his forever home and a family to share all his love with. For more information, contact All 4 Paws Animal Rescue​ at (843) 237-7297.