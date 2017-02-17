North Carolina pastor enraged after American Girl introduces first boy doll

American Girl introduced their newest addition, a first-ever male doll. The move has one influential North Carolina pastor in quite a tizzy.

The Rev. Keith Ogden of the Asheville-area sent a message to hundreds of his supporters and parishioners Wednesday saying the doll is a”trick to emasculate little boys and confuse their role as men.”

Logan Everett is the first boy character. American Girl, however, says it’s just meeting customer demand, as a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades.